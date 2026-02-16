Raveena Tandon calls Yami Gautam to praise husband Aditya Dhar
Raveena Tandon called Yami Gautam to apologize after watching Aditya Dhar's film "Dhurandhar" and asked Yami to share her admiration with her husband.
On the Zoom Spotlight podcast, she admitted, "I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband. You have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is completely it."
Tandon's 'Dhurandhar' review
Tandon couldn't stop praising Dhar, calling him a "genius" and "He is beyond the word mind blowing." for bringing back big, heroic stories.
"Dhurandhar," which dropped in December 2025 with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna leading, dives into intelligence missions tied to major national events like the Kandahar hijacking and 26/11 attacks.
Tandon's take on other cast members
She also gave shoutouts to the cast—Ranveer Singh, saying "I loved him in Dhurandhar," Akshaye Khanna as "outstanding," plus Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Gera getting special mentions.
With over ₹1,300 crore worldwide (₹800 crore in India), "Dhurandhar" is now Hindi cinema's highest-grossing film ever.