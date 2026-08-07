Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon to star in 'Malamaal Weekly 2'

The source further emphasized the actors' comic timing, saying, "Both actors are talented and have great comic timing."

"Raveena has proved her worth with the numerous comedies she has starred in during the 1990s and early 2000s, as well as the recently released Welcome To The Jungle (2026)."

"Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra began her career with a comic and adorable role in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011)."

"Hence, expect them to rock the show in Malamaal Weekly 2."