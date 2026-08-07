Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon to star in 'Malamaal Weekly 2'
What's the story
Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra have been roped in for the upcoming film Malamaal Weekly 2, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source told the portal that both actors were a perfect fit for the script and hence, the makers were keen to have them on board. "Thankfully, both Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra loved the script and their respective characters. They readily signed the film."
Praise
'Both actors are talented and have great comic timing'
The source further emphasized the actors' comic timing, saying, "Both actors are talented and have great comic timing."
"Raveena has proved her worth with the numerous comedies she has starred in during the 1990s and early 2000s, as well as the recently released Welcome To The Jungle (2026)."
"Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra began her career with a comic and adorable role in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011)."
"Hence, expect them to rock the show in Malamaal Weekly 2."
Casting details
Paresh Rawal has been confirmed for the film
Apart from Tandon and Chopra, actor Paresh Rawal has also been confirmed for Malamaal Weekly 2.
The makers are now on the lookout for other prominent actors to fill key roles in the film.
In February, a source had revealed, "The team, working on Malamaal Weekly 2, has hit upon a great idea that is apt as the second part of the series."
"It is not a direct sequel. The characters and setting this time would be different."