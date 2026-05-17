'It was an extortion plan': Raveena clarifies 2024 mob incident

In a recent interview with ETimes, actor Raveena Tandon recounted the 2024 incident when a mob allegedly tried to force their way into her Bandra residence. A family had accused her driver of hitting an elderly woman, leading to a brawl. "Luckily, we had the CCTV cameras, where immediately, the truth came out," she said. "The cops said it was an entire extortion plan. They just wanted to create a ruckus."

Mob entry 'There was a mob entry inside my house' Tandon clarified that the intruders were trying to enter her house. "There was a mob entry inside my house. My children were there. Anil (Thadani, husband) was at office." "You think I'd have let anyone enter my house? I'd have definitely stood up and fought, but the point here being is they were trying to scare us and settle it for money," she added.

Incident details What exactly happened during the viral incident? In a viral video, a man had claimed that Tandon's driver hit his mother, and when questioned, she started "assaulting" her. CCTV footage from the vicinity of the Khar-based building showed that women were in proximity to the actor's car but were not struck by it. After Tandon got out of her vehicle to speak to the crowd, she was allegedly pushed and hit.

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Mob attack Tandon feared her driver would be framed in false case Tandon further explained, "My driver was a lone man. They were trying to record my house, so he just put her phone down." "The minute he did, she went on the tangent of, 'How can you touch me? I'll call the cops and file a rape complaint against you.' I thought this poor chap was going to go to jail for a false molestation case."

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Mob attack Tandon says her driver is close to the family Tandon added, "They asked me to give my driver to them otherwise I'd see his dead body the next day. Can you imagine this is happening in Bandra?" "That guy has been with us for...10 years. He's like a son to all of us. He has small kids. If I'd left him outside, they'd have beaten him black and blue, and he'd have been in the hospital by the time the cops came."