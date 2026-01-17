Ravi Kishan wants National Awards to finally recognize TV actors Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

At the trailer launch of "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run," actor Ravi Kishan supported producer Binaifer Nakra Kohli's push for a separate National Award category for TV actors.

Kohli pointed out, "TV actors don't have a national award. Anupama's Rajan ji (Rajan Shahi), me, JD ji and some big actors have made an appeal that TV actors give you the most revenue. TV actors, whether it's regional, full all over India, do many, many hours of shooting, which is not for films. So, it generates much more job opportunities for people."

Kishan promised, "This is a good suggestion, definitely. I will definitely put forward a proposal to the government that the TV serials, which are very popular, there should be an award category for that actor as well."