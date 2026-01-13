Next Article
Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' heads to ZEE5 soon
Entertainment
Ravi Teja's latest comedy, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, just hit theaters on January 13, 2026.
The film's digital and satellite rights are with ZEE Network, and after its big-screen run, it'll be streaming on ZEE5—likely around mid-February, though the exact date isn't out yet.
What's the story? Who's in it?
The movie follows Ram Satyanarayana, an Indian vineyard owner who travels to Spain to promote his wine but finds his marriage with Balamani getting complicated when he meets Manasa Shetty.
Directed by Kishore Tirumala (of Chitralahari fame) with music by Mickey J. Meyer, the film stars Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi alongside Sunil and Vennela Kishore.