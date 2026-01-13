Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' heads to ZEE5 soon

What's the story? Who's in it?

The movie follows Ram Satyanarayana, an Indian vineyard owner who travels to Spain to promote his wine but finds his marriage with Balamani getting complicated when he meets Manasa Shetty.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala (of Chitralahari fame) with music by Mickey J. Meyer, the film stars Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi alongside Sunil and Vennela Kishore.