Ravichander and Maran marry in Greece with traditional Tamil feast
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are tying the knot in Greece today, November 11.
For their big day, they've reportedly chosen Chennai's legendary Arusuvai Arasu Caterers to serve up a classic Tamil Brahmin vegetarian feast: think authentic South Indian dishes on banana leaves for that true traditional vibe.
Rajinikanth and Stalin expected, reception planned
While the exact menu is still a surprise, expect plenty of traditional sweets as a nod to their Tamil roots.
The couple had a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony on November 10, and today's wedding is set to welcome stars like Rajinikanth (Anirudh's uncle) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
After the Greece festivities, there'll be a grand Chennai reception on November 21 with invites out to Prime Minister Modi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.