Ravichander and Maran marry in Greece with traditional Tamil feast

While the exact menu is still a surprise, expect plenty of traditional sweets as a nod to their Tamil roots.

The couple had a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony on November 10, and today's wedding is set to welcome stars like Rajinikanth (Anirudh's uncle) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

After the Greece festivities, there'll be a grand Chennai reception on November 21 with invites out to Prime Minister Modi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.