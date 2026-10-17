Ravichander and Maran to wed, Revanth Reddy confirms November 2
Entertainment
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and IPL team Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran are officially tying the knot, confirmed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on his X handle.
Their wedding reception is set for November 2, finally putting all the rumors to rest.
Revanth Reddy meets Maran parents
Reddy shared photos and videos with Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, who dropped by his home to invite him personally.
Before this, neither Anirudh nor Kavya's families had publicly confirmed the marriage.
With Reddy's announcement and the involvement of some pretty prominent personalities, the news has sparked plenty of excitement among fans.