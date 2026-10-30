Ravichander exits Khan's 'King' leaves theme track Sachin-Jigar to score
Entertainment
Anirudh Ravichander has stepped back from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King amid reports of an upcoming wedding with Kaviya Maran.
Even though he's leaving, Anirudh left a theme track for the movie as a tribute to SRK.
Sachin-Jigar will now handle the rest of the film's score and background music.
'King' still targeting Christmas 2026
Anirudh's exit was a friendly decision between him, Siddharth Anand, and SRK due to his packed schedule down south.
The team made sure this switch won't delay King, which is still aiming for a Christmas 2026 release.
Fans can catch an early sneak peek of King alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1, showing the makers are keen to keep excitement high and everything running smoothly.