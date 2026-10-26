Ravichander Maran wedding invite surfaces ahead of Chennai reception
Entertainment
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's wedding invitation has just surfaced, and it's seriously stunning.
Think: an off-white box with powder-blue patterns, gold accents, and wax seals.
Their big reception is set for November 21 in Chennai, with several prominent personalities invited.
Classic meets modern in invitation design
The invitation perfectly mixes classic vibes with a modern touch: a gold vintage medallion, blue silk ribbons, and embossed envelopes bring the whole look together.
The design has caught everyone's eye and really sets the tone for what promises to be a grand celebration in Chennai.