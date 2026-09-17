Ravichandran announces Kumar's 'Dare Devil' shooting November 2, 2026

Ajith Kumar's next big Tamil film, Dare Devil, officially begins shooting on November 2, 2026.

Director Adhik Ravichandran dropped the news on X, formerly Twitter, as an advance birthday gift to Ajith Kumar.

The first poster shows Ajith in character with dice in hand, and the project is being produced by his wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, under Brave Hearts Production.

Fans are already buzzing about this one.