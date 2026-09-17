Ravichandran announces Kumar's 'Dare Devil' shooting November 2, 2026
Ajith Kumar's next big Tamil film, Dare Devil, officially begins shooting on November 2, 2026.
Director Adhik Ravichandran dropped the news on X, formerly Twitter, as an advance birthday gift to Ajith Kumar.
The first poster shows Ajith in character with dice in hand, and the project is being produced by his wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, under Brave Hearts Production.
Fans are already buzzing about this one.
Key crew named for 'Dare Devil'
Dare Devil brings together a seriously impressive crew: music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography from Abhinandan Ramanujam (who worked with Ajith and Adhik before), and editing by Vijay Velukutty.
Supreme Sundar is handling stunts, Kalyan Master is in charge of dance moves, costumes are by Anu Vardhan, and Suren takes care of sound design.
Expectations are high for this star-powered team.