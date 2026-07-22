Rebel Wilson wins defamation case tied to her own film
What's the story
Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson has been cleared of defamation charges brought against her by Charlotte MacInnes, a young Australian actor who appeared in her film The Deb. The lawsuit alleged that Wilson harmed MacInnes's reputation through Instagram posts in 2024 and 2025. In these posts, Wilson accused MacInnes of retracting a sexual harassment complaint against a film producer to advance her career, a claim that MacInnes denied.
Legal proceedings
Judge orders MacInnes to pay Wilson's legal costs
On Wednesday, Justice Elizabeth Raper dismissed the case, ruling that the implication that MacInnes altered her statement about the incident wasn't defamatory.
Raper also found that MacInnes failed to establish that the posts had caused, or were likely to cause, serious harm.
The judge also ordered MacInnes to cover Wilson's legal costs.
Post
'I'm grateful this chapter has reached its conclusion'
Wilson on Instagram celebrated her win, saying, "It has tested me, but it has also reinforced something I've always believed."
"I want to live my life standing up for what I believe is right, while continuing to create work that brings people joy."
"Thank you to everyone who has supported me. I'm grateful this chapter has reached its conclusion."
"Thank you to the Judge and the Australian legal system who I have the utmost respect for."