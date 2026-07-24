'Jana Nayagan' outpaces 'Karuppu' at the opening-day box office
What's the story
Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, has taken the box office by storm. Despite being leaked online before its release, the mass action entertainer raked in ₹42.7 crore on its first day with an average opening of 68.31%. This makes it the biggest Tamil opener of 2026 so far, surpassing Suriya's Karuppu (₹15.5 crore), revealed Variety India. The film is also Vijay's fourth-biggest opener after Leo (₹64.8 crore), Beast (₹49.3 crore), and The Greatest Of All Time (₹44 crore).
International box office
'Jana Nayagan' grossed ₹80 crore worldwide
The film's success isn't limited to India alone; it has also made waves internationally.
Jana Nayagan grossed ₹80.28 crore worldwide on its opening day, with an Indian gross of ₹50.28 crore and overseas earnings of ₹30 crore.
The film's release has been a major event in Tamil Nadu as fans celebrate Vijay's final on-screen performance.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Partly inspired by Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagvanth Kesari, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.
Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani appear in supporting roles.
The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under his banner KVN Productions with music by Anirudh and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.