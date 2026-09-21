Zach Cregger's 'Resident Evil' sets new record with $60M debut
What's the story
The latest installment in the Resident Evil franchise, directed by Zach Cregger (Weapons), has taken the box office by storm. The film raked in a whopping $60 million domestically during its opening weekend, surpassing all expectations and setting a new record for the 24-year-old horror series. This figure is significantly higher than the previous record holder, 2010's Resident Evil: Afterlife, which opened with $26 million (not adjusted for inflation).
Global success
'Resident Evil' rakes in $48 million internationally
The film also performed well internationally, earning $48.3 million for a total worldwide gross of $108.3 million.
Before its release, Resident Evil was projected to have a North American debut between $40 million and $50 million.
The movie's success can be attributed to positive reviews, excellent word-of-mouth, and Cregger's growing reputation in the horror genre.
Director's impact
Cregger's growing reputation in horror genre
Cregger, who gained fame with the low-budget hit Barbarian in 2022, has become a significant player in the horror genre.
His last film, Weapons, exceeded expectations by grossing $43 million at the domestic box office.
Weapons eventually finished its box office run with a staggering $270 million worldwide on a $38 million budget and won an Oscar for star Amy Madigan.
Franchise legacy
Franchise's box office performance
The Resident Evil franchise began with a video game in 1996 and was first adapted into a film in 2002.
Milla Jovovich starred as Alice, a former security specialist and covert operative, in five follow-up films released in the 2000s and 2010s.
The original films opened with around $20 million (not adjusted for inflation), while Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City struggled with a $5.3 million debut, per Variety.
Box office dominance
'Practical Magic 2' dropped to 2nd place
As the only major release of the weekend, Resident Evil easily topped the US box office.
Last weekend's winner, Practical Magic 2, dropped to second place with $12 million from 4,163 theaters, a 60% drop from its disappointing $30 million debut.
The film has so far earned $49 million in North America.