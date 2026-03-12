Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir, Zoya, Ali are guests

The Red Lorry Film Festival is back in Mumbai from March 13-15, 2026, at INOX Maison, Jio World Drive Plaza, with extra screenings at top cinemas across the city.

Major highlights of the festival Expect big names like Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Ali Fazal on the guest list.

Highlights include a Lagaan 25th-anniversary screening with Khan and cast, retrospectives of Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva and Bhoot, presented as part of a tribute marking Agatha Christie's 135th birth anniversary with Death on the Nile starring Ali Fazal, plus spotlights including Huma Qureshi's Centrepiece presentation Bayaan, and Zoya Akhtar presenting the documentary Turtle Walker.

Over 120 films will be screened Over 120 films are lined up, from Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On? to French drama Nino.

There's a Legacy Rewind section for Indian cinema classics and a special Marathi film showcase.