Reddy directs 'Romanchakam' rom-com about the college to adulthood leap
Entertainment
After years behind the scenes with Ram Gopal Varma, Venu Gopal Reddy is finally stepping up as director with Romanchakam, a musical rom-com all about that big leap from college life into adulthood.
Reddy says, "In college, we think, 'I can conquer this world.' Once college is over, we have to face reality," capturing the film's relatable vibe.
Prabhas trained, Sanilkumar expresses deep emotions
Reddy focused on making his characters feel real: Sumanth Prabhas underwent extensive workshops to truly become his role, while Ananthika Sanilkumar stood out for expressing deep emotions naturally.
The film aims to strike a chord with anyone figuring out life after graduation.