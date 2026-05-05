Reddy wears $15 million 'Queen of Merelani' at Met Gala

Haenn styled Malhotra homage to Hyderabad

Reddy's outfit, styled by Mariel Haenn and designed by Manish Malhotra, was a heartfelt tribute to Hyderabad's rich art and architecture, using craft techniques over 3,000 years old.

The event itself celebrated "Costume Art" and how fashion connects to our bodies, with Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour as co-chairs.

Fun fact: Reddy is known for her bold jewelry choices. She wore her iconic Amore Eterno diamond necklace at the 2024 Gala too.