Reddy wears $15 million 'Queen of Merelani' at Met Gala
Sudha Reddy, Indian billionaire and philanthropist, turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in New York with a jaw-dropping $15 million necklace.
The centerpiece? A massive 550-carat violet-blue tanzanite called the "Queen of Merelani," surrounded by Victorian-style rose-cut diamonds.
It was definitely one of the night's most talked-about looks.
Haenn styled Malhotra homage to Hyderabad
Reddy's outfit, styled by Mariel Haenn and designed by Manish Malhotra, was a heartfelt tribute to Hyderabad's rich art and architecture, using craft techniques over 3,000 years old.
The event itself celebrated "Costume Art" and how fashion connects to our bodies, with Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour as co-chairs.
Fun fact: Reddy is known for her bold jewelry choices. She wore her iconic Amore Eterno diamond necklace at the 2024 Gala too.