Reeves confirms Johansson joining 'The Batman Part II' on X
Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson is heading to Gotham!
Director Matt Reeves just confirmed on X that she's joining The Batman Part II, finally ending months of rumors.
Reeves welcomed her with a simple "Next exit, Gotham... Welcome. pic.twitter.com/d0zSwOT7bm"
Her role is still a mystery for now.
'The Batman Part II' cast returns
Johansson's casting follows the last few days of cryptic teases from Reeves, like a snowy Batmobile photo and casting hints.
The movie hits theaters October 1, 2027.
Returning from the first film are Robert Pattinson as Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez, and Jamie Lawson as Bella Real.