Reeves confirms Johansson joining 'The Batman Part II' on X

'The Batman Part II' cast returns

Johansson's casting follows the last few days of cryptic teases from Reeves, like a snowy Batmobile photo and casting hints.

The movie hits theaters October 1, 2027.

Returning from the first film are Robert Pattinson as Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez, and Jamie Lawson as Bella Real.