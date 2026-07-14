'Omkara': Saif Ali Khan reveals 'resisting' the iconic buzz cut
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Langda Tyagi in Omkara was a career-defining moment for him. The movie, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, which is now celebrating its 20th anniversary, featured an ensemble cast. In an interview with Variety India, Khan opened up about the film's impact on his life and career, including his memorable buzz cut for the role.
Hair transformation
Khan recalls Sooraj Barjatya's reaction to his hair
Khan revealed that he was initially hesitant about shaving his head for Omkara.
He recalled an earlier incident where filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya had expressed disappointment over his short hair for another film.
"I had cut my hair for something, and Sooraj ji (Barjatya), he wasn't upset, but he said, 'Oh, I wish you hadn't cut it. I wanted the long hair because that's what I imagined you as.'"
Family concerns
'It felt incredibly liberating once it was done'
Khan further added, "But for Omkara, there was a lot of talk about the hair, with Vishal really wanting that commitment and me resisting it all the way."
"I think my mom also warned me at some point. She said, 'Be careful. Don't go and just ruin your face because somebody suggests it for a movie.'"
"It felt incredibly liberating once it was done."
Career impact
'It's the first time I felt like an international actor'
Khan also reflected on the film's artistic freedom and its diverse cast.
He said, "Just that artistic sense of freedom...The fact that, 'Okay, this is exactly what I'm here for. The joy of acting.'"
"It's the first time I felt like an international or a proper actor."
"Vishal had brought all these NSD actors together with all these mainstream actors."
"We had Deepak Dobriyal. There was...Kareena (Kapoor Khan), Ajay Devgn and Naseeruddin Shah. A very interesting bunch of actors, really."
Lasting memories
'I do remember it like it was recent'
Khan further added, "It was a magical time. They made a beautiful book out of it."
"And I hope I always remember it because it was about everyone's good intentions and the kind of cinema everyone loved."
"I don't know if it'll keep happening. It's been two decades, but I do remember it like it was recent."
Meanwhile, Khan will soon be seen in Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar.