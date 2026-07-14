'Omkara': Saif Ali Khan reveals 'resisting' the iconic buzz cut

Khan revealed that he was initially hesitant about shaving his head for Omkara.

He recalled an earlier incident where filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya had expressed disappointment over his short hair for another film.

"I had cut my hair for something, and Sooraj ji (Barjatya), he wasn't upset, but he said, 'Oh, I wish you hadn't cut it. I wanted the long hair because that's what I imagined you as.'"