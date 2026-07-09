'Omkara': When Vishal Bhardwaj asked Saif to perform scene naked

Director's vision

'I want you to smash the mirror yourself'

Recalling the director's instructions, Khan shared, "There was a long dialogue. At the last minute, he came up to me...and said, 'I don't want you to say any dialogues. I've got an idea." He further explained Bhardwaj's vision: "So he said, 'I want you to stand in front of the mirror. I'll come in on a trolley...we'll give you some metal in your hand, something heavy...and I want you to smash the mirror yourself and break it."