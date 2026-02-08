Regina Cassandra to headline Tamil adaptation of 'Mare of Easttown'
Entertainment
Regina Cassandra is set to lead a fresh Tamil crime thriller series on Prime Video, directed by Nithin Lukose.
Inspired by the hit Mare of Easttown, this yet-untitled show promises more psychological depth and character drama than your usual whodunit.
What to expect from the show
Cassandra plays a complex investigator juggling inner struggles while solving a case—a big move for her after Vidaamuyarchi in 2025.
With Lukose's knack for immersive sound and atmosphere, plus Prime Video's push for unique regional stories, expect a gripping take on themes like grief and moral choices—all through a distinctly Tamil lens.