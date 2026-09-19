Rehman returns as Putlibai opposite Bajpayee's Gandhi in Mishra film
Entertainment
Bollywood legend Waheeda Rehman is returning to movies, this time as Mahatma Gandhi's mother, Putlibai, in Sudhir Mishra's new film.
The movie also features Manoj Bajpayee as Gandhi and spotlights a little-known 21-day chapter from his life.
Mishra praises Rehman, Sinha credits script
Director Sudhir Mishra shared how much Rehman's classic films have influenced him and said he's thrilled to finally work with her.
Producer Anubhav Sinha called it a privilege to have her back on set, crediting Sudhir and the script for drawing her in.
The film doesn't have a title yet.