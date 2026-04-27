Rekha's 'Umrao Jaan' restored in 4K for UK Asian premiere
Entertainment
Bollywood classic Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha as the iconic Lucknow poet and courtesan, is making its European debut at the UK Asian Film Festival next week.
The film has been restored in 4K by India's National Film Archive and will be shown at BFI IMAX, so yes, it's a chance to see this legend in seriously upgraded quality.
Ali to receive Golden Flame Award
After the screening, director Muzaffar Ali will chat about the film as part of the festival's "Stories That Bind Us" theme.
The lineup also includes new films like Baksho Bondi and a musical tribute to legends O P Nayyar, Dharmendra, and Asha Bhosle.
Wrapping up on May 10 with the UKAFF Awards, Ali will receive the Golden Flame Lifetime Achievement Award for his impact on cinema.