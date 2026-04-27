Rekha's 'Umrao Jaan' restored in 4K for UK Asian premiere

Ali to receive Golden Flame Award

After the screening, director Muzaffar Ali will chat about the film as part of the festival's "Stories That Bind Us" theme.

The lineup also includes new films like Baksho Bondi and a musical tribute to legends O P Nayyar, Dharmendra, and Asha Bhosle.

Wrapping up on May 10 with the UKAFF Awards, Ali will receive the Golden Flame Lifetime Achievement Award for his impact on cinema.