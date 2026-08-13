Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' will now release in October
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's upcoming courtroom drama, Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, has been rescheduled from its initial August 7 release date to October 16. The decision was made to avoid a clash with other major releases and secure a better window for the film's theatrical run. Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher.
Film details
What is the film about?
Prahaar will delve into the life of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, played by Rao.
The film will focus on Nikam's involvement in several high-profile criminal cases, including his prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The movie explores Nikam's role in several high-profile criminal cases through his work as a public prosecutor.
Strategic move
'Prahaar' makers didn't want to take the risk
The decision to postpone Prahaar's release was strategic, as the original August 7 date would have placed it a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 30) and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 (August 14).
The filmmakers apparently also considered September 4, which would have put it against Mirzapur: The Movie.
However, this could have resulted in an unusual box office clash between two vastly different films.
New opportunity
Film will now arrive in time for the festive season
The new October 16 release date gives Prahaar a chance to capitalize on the festive season, attracting viewers seeking content-driven cinema.
The timing also allows for increased awareness of Rao's transformation into Nikam and the film's courtroom-centric narrative.
Nikam himself has praised Rao's portrayal as authentic, further building anticipation for the film.