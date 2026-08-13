Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' will now release in October

The decision to postpone Prahaar's release was strategic, as the original August 7 date would have placed it a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 30) and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 (August 14).

The filmmakers apparently also considered September 4, which would have put it against Mirzapur: The Movie.

However, this could have resulted in an unusual box office clash between two vastly different films.