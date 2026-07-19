Mythri's horror film '418' to release on July 31

418 is the first horror venture of Mythri Movie Makers, best known for backing the Pushpa franchise.

The film will be directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, a former assistant of Neel.

The cast includes Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadala.

Dinesh Divakaran is the cinematographer, while Venky GG is responsible for the music composition.