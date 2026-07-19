Mythri's horror film '418' to release on July 31
What's the story
The much-anticipated Telugu horror thriller, 418, presented by renowned filmmaker Prashanth Neel, will hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The announcement was made via a chilling poster that features a girl sitting inside an eerie room viewed through a keyhole. The image hints at supernatural elements in the film's narrative.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of '418'
418 is the first horror venture of Mythri Movie Makers, best known for backing the Pushpa franchise.
The film will be directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, a former assistant of Neel.
The cast includes Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadala.
Dinesh Divakaran is the cinematographer, while Venky GG is responsible for the music composition.
Filmmaker's portfolio
Neel's other project: 'Dragon'
Apart from 418, Neel is also busy with his upcoming directorial venture, Dragon.
The film stars Jr NTR in the lead role and features Rukmini Vasanth, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor among others. It will be released on June 11, 2027.
The film is set in the late 1960s and revolves around real locations and historical events, making it one of Neel's most realistic projects to date.