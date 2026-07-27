Pankaj Tripathi's 'Ohh My Dog' pushed to August 7
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated film Ohh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has been postponed from July 31 to August 7. The announcement was made on Monday morning by the film's spokespersons just hours before a scheduled press show in Mumbai. The press show was canceled and will be rescheduled later. No reason for the postponement was given by the team.
Release date
Competing with 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero'
The film will now be released on the same day as Aryabhatt Ka Zero, a comedy-drama featuring Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Shilpa Shinde.
Ohh My Dog is directed by Amit Rai and produced by Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment.
Film overview
More about 'Ohh My Dog'
Ohh My Dog is a slice-of-life drama about a brave dog who helps to bust a racket.
Apart from Tripathi, the film also stars Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar, and Sulakhyana Baruah.
The trailer was released earlier this month and showed an increasing number of missing cases of dogs in an area, leading to the assumption of a huge racket behind it.
Director's perspective
Rai on why he made the film
Director Rai has described Ohh My Dog as a story that connects with families and spreads a message of kindness toward animals.
He said, "Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return."
"Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family."