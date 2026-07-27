Pankaj Tripathi's 'Ohh My Dog' pushed to August 7

The film will now be released on the same day as Aryabhatt Ka Zero, a comedy-drama featuring Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Shilpa Shinde.

Ohh My Dog is directed by Amit Rai and produced by Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment.