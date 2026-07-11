Dakota-Elle Fanning's 'The Nightingale' shifts release date

Film details

About the film 'The Nightingale'

The Nightingale, directed by Michael Morris and written by Dana Stevens, is an adaptation of Kristin Hannah's bestselling novel. The film was earlier scheduled to release on February 12, 2027, but the date coincided with Valentine's weekend and the Super Bowl. The actors play sisters who "dare to embark on separate, dangerous paths in the fight for survival, love, and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France."