Dakota-Elle Fanning's 'The Nightingale' shifts release date
What's the story
The upcoming World War II drama, The Nightingale, starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will now release on March 19, 2027. The film will be locking horns with Sonic the Hedgehog 4. The new date is strategically positioned for college students on spring break leading up to Easter, especially women who may prefer the historical drama over Sonic, confirmed Variety.
Film details
About the film 'The Nightingale'
The Nightingale, directed by Michael Morris and written by Dana Stevens, is an adaptation of Kristin Hannah's bestselling novel. The film was earlier scheduled to release on February 12, 2027, but the date coincided with Valentine's weekend and the Super Bowl. The actors play sisters who "dare to embark on separate, dangerous paths in the fight for survival, love, and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France."
Cast and production
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from the Fanning sisters, The Nightingale also stars Douglas Hodge, Mark Rylance, Shira Haas, Gwilym Lee, Albrecht Schuch, and Vinette Robinson. The film is produced by Elizabeth Cantillon, the Fanning sisters, Brittany Kahane Ward, and Reese Witherspoon, among others. The book's popularity has barely waned since its release 11 years ago; it has already sold one million copies so far in 2026.
Production challenges
When Melanie Laurent exited the project
Originally, The Nightingale was supposed to be directed by Melanie Laurent. However, the project was delayed due to the pandemic and later revived with Morris at the helm. The film's production took place in Budapest. Edmund Donovan (Civil War, Tell Me Lies) will also play a key role in the drama.