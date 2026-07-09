Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' pushed to September 25
What's the story
Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, has been pushed to avoid a clash with Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The decision was announced on Thursday along with a new motion poster for the movie. The film will now release on September 25, 2026.
Poster reveal
Makers unveiled a powerful poster
The new motion poster features a warrior fighting a tiger and a bull with a trishul in his hand. The sound, colors, and overall theme of the poster have piqued fans' interest in the film. Malhotra shared the announcement on social media, writing, "Baagh uski dahaad hai... Nandi uski shakti. Aur Vvaan... uski kahaani." The film was earlier slated for August 28.
Film details
More about 'The Vvaan'
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan is set against the backdrop of Indian mythology, ancient folklore, and supernatural elements. The film is expected to delve into a dark forest filled with secrets, mythical stories, and unexplained forces. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in her first collaboration with Malhotra. Suniel Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni will also be seen in key roles.
'Toxic' release
Know more about 'Toxic'
Meanwhile, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is one of the most awaited films of the year. It was initially scheduled to release in March this year but got delayed due to pending post-production work. The actioner also stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. It releases on August 26.