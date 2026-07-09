Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' pushed to September 25

Film details

More about 'The Vvaan'

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan is set against the backdrop of Indian mythology, ancient folklore, and supernatural elements. The film is expected to delve into a dark forest filled with secrets, mythical stories, and unexplained forces. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in her first collaboration with Malhotra. Suniel Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni will also be seen in key roles.