Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' to release on October 30?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ranabaali, starring real-life couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is now reportedly eyeing October 30, 2026, as its release date. The movie was initially slated for a theatrical release on September 11 but was delayed due to Mandanna's recent hip injury while filming Mysaa. New reports suggest that she is recovering well and will be able to complete the remaining portions of Ranabaali soon. Thus, an October-end premiere date is doable, per Gulte.
Film insights
Story of 'Ranabaali' set in late 1800s during British rule
Ranabaali is reportedly inspired by true events from the late 1800s during British rule.
Deverakonda plays a fierce warrior, while Mandanna plays the female lead. The film also stars Arnold Vosloo in a pivotal role.
Notably, this will be Deverakonda and Mandanna's first film together after their marriage.
Actor updates
Other upcoming films of the pair
Deverakonda will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is scheduled to release in December 2026.
He has also announced a project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv.
Meanwhile, Mandanna was last seen in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2 and will soon be seen in the action film Mysaa.