Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' to release on October 30?

Deverakonda will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is scheduled to release in December 2026.

He has also announced a project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv.

Meanwhile, Mandanna was last seen in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2 and will soon be seen in the action film Mysaa.