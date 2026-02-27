'Ranabaali' releases on September 11

'Ranabaali': All about Vijay-Rashmika's first film after marriage

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:20 pm Feb 27, 202601:20 pm

What's the story

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who tied the knot on Thursday in Udaipur, will soon be seen together in their first film as a married couple. A month before their nuptials, the stars had announced Ranabaali, a movie set to be released on September 11. The historical drama is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers with T-Series presenting it.