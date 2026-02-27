'Ranabaali': All about Vijay-Rashmika's first film after marriage
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who tied the knot on Thursday in Udaipur, will soon be seen together in their first film as a married couple. A month before their nuptials, the stars had announced Ranabaali, a movie set to be released on September 11. The historical drama is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers with T-Series presenting it.
Ranabaali is set in 19th-century India and is inspired by real-life events that occurred between 1854 and 1878 during British rule. The film delves into a dark chapter of colonial history, highlighting large-scale violence, economic plunder, and human loss during this period. Deverakonda plays a fierce freedom fighter named Ranabaali, while Mandanna portrays Jayamma, a pivotal role anchoring the story's emotional core.
Ranabaali marks the reunion of Deverakonda with director Sankrityan after their successful collaboration on Taxiwaala. The film also reunites Deverakonda and Mandanna, who previously starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Music for Ranabaali has been composed by Ajay-Atul, adding further scale to this period drama. Meanwhile, the duo has been receiving widespread applause for their wedding looks and fashion choices.