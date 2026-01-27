What's Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' all about?
What's the story
Mythri Movie Makers has unveiled the first look of their much-anticipated film, Ranabaali (VD14), starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The teaser introduces the "cursed land" and its hero against the backdrop of British colonialism in India. It highlights the suffering caused by British officials like Richard Temple, who turned certain regions into drought zones.
Character details
Deverakonda's character and antagonist revealed
In Ranabaali, Deverakonda plays the titular role while Mandanna portrays Jayamma. The antagonist of the film is Sir Theodore Hector, played by Arnold Vosloo. The teaser gives us a glimpse of Deverakonda's character as he angrily rides a horse while dragging a British officer on railway tracks.
Twitter Post
See the first look here
The man who became a LEGEND for his people.— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 26, 2026
The legend who became a NIGHTMARE
is #RANABAALI 🔥 for the evil.
His name
Watch the glimpse here▶️https://t.co/tK8k7e1vPr
Grand release
worldwide on September 11th 💥#VD14@TheDeverakonda@iamRashmika@Rahul_Sankrityn…pic.twitter.com/AwHziuEr7I
Film details
'Ranabaali' to be a period action drama
Ranabaali is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni with T-Series presenting the movie. Set in the 19th century, it will be a period action drama based on real historical events from 1854 to 1878. The music for the film has been composed by Ajay and Atul, while Pramod Tammineni is credited as the writer.
Historical significance
'Ranabaali' to explore untold stories from the 1850s
According to a press release, Ranabaali is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that were never included in mainstream history. The film aims to shed light on events strategically misrepresented by the British and characters they maligned as "Savages and Rebels." It isn't a biopic or a textbook retelling, but a cinematic reconstruction of an era drawn from real accounts, oral histories, and long-suppressed records. Ranabaali is set to come out on September 11, 2026.