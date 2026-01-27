What's Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' all about?

Mythri Movie Makers has unveiled the first look of their much-anticipated film, Ranabaali (VD14), starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna . The movie is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The teaser introduces the "cursed land" and its hero against the backdrop of British colonialism in India. It highlights the suffering caused by British officials like Richard Temple, who turned certain regions into drought zones.

Character details Deverakonda's character and antagonist revealed In Ranabaali, Deverakonda plays the titular role while Mandanna portrays Jayamma. The antagonist of the film is Sir Theodore Hector, played by Arnold Vosloo. The teaser gives us a glimpse of Deverakonda's character as he angrily rides a horse while dragging a British officer on railway tracks.

Twitter Post See the first look here The man who became a LEGEND for his people.

The legend who became a NIGHTMARE for the evil.



His name is #RANABAALI 🔥



Watch the glimpse here▶️https://t.co/tK8k7e1vPr



Grand release worldwide on September 11th 💥#VD14@TheDeverakonda@iamRashmika@Rahul_Sankrityn… pic.twitter.com/AwHziuEr7I — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 26, 2026

Advertisement

Film details 'Ranabaali' to be a period action drama Ranabaali is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni with T-Series presenting the movie. Set in the 19th century, it will be a period action drama based on real historical events from 1854 to 1878. The music for the film has been composed by Ajay and Atul, while Pramod Tammineni is credited as the writer.

Advertisement