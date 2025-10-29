'Still don't have a voice': Reneé Rapp postpones another stop
What's the story
Actor-singer Reneé Rapp has postponed the Charlotte stop of her Bite Me Tour due to illness. The show, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now take place on November 7. In an Instagram Story, Rapp said she still doesn't have a voice and isn't in a condition to perform safely. "As of right now, I still don't have a voice. I'm recovering slowly but still not in a place where I'm able to perform safely tomorrow night at my hometown show-1am."
Statement
Rapp apologized to her fans
Rapp said she was "so sorry and heartbroken" to postpone the show. She added, "Again I want to stress that I know the time effort and preparation attending a show takes." "I promise you it doesn't go unnoticed or unseen." Earlier, Rapp had postponed her shows in Atlanta and Tampa due to the same reason, set for October 26 and 27. These tour dates were shifted to November 4 and 5.
Tour details
Rapp's tour will head internationally after US leg
After her rescheduled show in Charlotte, Rapp will take her tour internationally with a performance on January 31 in Melbourne, Australia. She will then head to Europe in March 2026 and perform in countries like France, Germany, and England among others.