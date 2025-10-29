Reneé Rapp is currently unwell

'Still don't have a voice': Reneé Rapp postpones another stop

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:29 pm Oct 29, 2025

Actor-singer Reneé Rapp has postponed the Charlotte stop of her Bite Me Tour due to illness. The show, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now take place on November 7. In an Instagram Story, Rapp said she still doesn't have a voice and isn't in a condition to perform safely. "As of right now, I still don't have a voice. I'm recovering slowly but still not in a place where I'm able to perform safely tomorrow night at my hometown show-1am."