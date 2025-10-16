Who was Madhumati? Iconic Bollywood actor-dancer dead at 87

Veteran actor and iconic dancer Madhumati, known for her roles in movies like Ankhen, Shikari, Tower House, and Mujhe Jeene Do, passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday. A trained classical dancer, she was a prominent figure in the Indian film industry during the 1960s to 1980s. Her performances were often compared to those of Helen due to their expressive nature and unique dance sequences that fused traditional dance forms with cinematic elements.

Background Her career and achievements Born in 1938 in Maharashtra, Madhumati was trained in various classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, and Kathakali. She made her movie debut in 1957 with an unreleased Marathi film and later appeared in numerous Hindi and regional language films over the following decades. Her real name was Hutoxi Reporter, which she changed to Madhumati during her film career, starting with Zameen Ke Taare.

Personal journey Madhumati established her own dance academy At 19, Madhumati married Manohar Deepak, a dancer. Following his death, she continued her career as a dancer and went on to establish the Madhumati Dance Academy in Mumbai. The academy became a hub for aspiring artists under her guidance. Her notable dance numbers include Uthegi Tumhari Nazar Dheere Dheere from Ek Raaz, Maangi Hai Duaaen Hamane Sanam from Shikari, Bane To Ban Jaae Zamana Dushman and Main Teraa Hun Dulhaa from Dulha Dulhan among many others.