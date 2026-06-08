Report: Kumar takes 72% IPR for 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is reportedly taking a reduced upfront fee along with a profit-sharing clause for Welcome To The Jungle, choosing a profit-sharing deal over his usual upfront fee.
He'll get 72% of the film's IPR earnings, while the producer takes 28%.
This kind of arrangement is popular among Bollywood's big names and really shows Kumar's trust in the movie's potential.
'Welcome to the Jungle' pre-sold 120cr
Even before hitting theaters on June 26, 2026, Welcome To The Jungle has pulled in ₹120 crore from OTT, satellite, and audio rights.
With fan favorites like Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Jacqueline Fernandez joining Kumar, the third installment builds on the franchise's strong track record, so it looks set to be another crowd-pleaser.