Report: Kumar takes 72% IPR for 'Welcome to the Jungle'

'Welcome to the Jungle' pre-sold 120cr

Even before hitting theaters on June 26, 2026, Welcome To The Jungle has pulled in ₹120 crore from OTT, satellite, and audio rights.

With fan favorites like Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Jacqueline Fernandez joining Kumar, the third installment builds on the franchise's strong track record, so it looks set to be another crowd-pleaser.