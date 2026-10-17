Reportedly 'Meesaya Murukku 2' starts streaming on SonyLIV October 23
Entertainment
Good news for fans: Meesaya Murukku 2 is reportedly set to stream on SonyLIV starting October 23, just a month after its theatrical release. If you missed it in cinemas, now's your chance to catch up from home.
Keep an eye on SonyLIV for any last-minute updates.
'Meesaya Murukku 2' crosses 50 cr
This follow-up to the 2017 hit features Aadhi alongside Chaitra Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, and Ketika Sharma. The story follows a young musician aiming for global fame.
Even though viewers were not well-received, the film has already pulled in over ₹50 crore at the box office, a solid win for the team.