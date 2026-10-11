'Reporting Live' centers Chopra and Bhojani investigating illegal sand mining
Entertainment
Netflix's Reporting Live puts Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani front and center as a journalist-cameraman duo digging into illegal sand mining.
Director Dhruv Tripathi says their performances are the soul of the film, bringing real energy to the investigation and pulling viewers right into the story.
Tripathi researched journalists and officials
Tripathi spent two years researching what journalists and officials actually go through, aiming for authenticity.
He appreciated how Chopra understood her character's drive before shooting even began.
Co-written with Mihir Jadhav, the film invites you to join in on an engaging investigation shaped by its lead actors' commitment.