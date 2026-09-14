Retired Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta files hospital police complaint
Entertainment
Retired Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta, who flew missions in the Kargil War and features in Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, has filed a police complaint after a heated incident at a hospital.
Gupta says a parking attendant hit his car with an iron rod and threatened him after some confusion over parking.
He also claims the police didn't act on his report and that the hospital gave false information about what happened.
'Operation Safed Sagar' highlights Kargil experiences
Known by his call sign "Goofy," Gupta served as a fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows squadron.
His real-life experiences during the Kargil War are highlighted in Operation Safed Sagar, giving viewers an inside look at what it was like to be part of those high-stakes missions.