The 'Stranger Things' easter eggs you never noticed

Stranger Things has mesmerized audiences with its nostalgic references to the 1980s, exhilarating plotlines, and unforgettable characters. Yet, even the most ardent fans may have failed to notice some fascinating secrets lurking in the series. From discreet references to witty Easter eggs, these hidden gems lend depth and richness to the show. Here's unveiling some of those not-so-known details which make watching the series even more fun.

#1 The hidden Morse code messages Across Stranger Things, Morse code is a key mode of communication between characters. In season two, for instance, Hopper and Eleven use it to send secret messages. But what many fans may not know is that there are more Morse code messages subtly hidden in several scenes across seasons. These hidden codes often give hints about upcoming plot twists/character developments, making it all the more intriguing for attentive viewers.

#2 The Dungeons & Dragons connection Dungeons & Dragons is more than just a game played by the kids in Stranger Things; it serves as a thematic backbone for the series. Each season's villain is named after a creature from this iconic tabletop game. For instance, Demogorgon and Mind Flayer are both formidable foes from D&D lore. This connection not only enriches the narrative but also pays homage to a beloved pastime of many 1980s kids.

#3 The real-life Hawkins Lab inspiration Hawkins National Laboratory is at the core of a lot of the mystery in Stranger Things. Notably, it takes inspiration from real-life events revolving around Project MKUltra CIA program that performed mind control experiments in the Cold War era. By mixing elements of historical truth into its fictional narrative, Stranger Things blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. It roots its supernatural elements in plausible science fiction.