Reynolds confirms return as Wade Wilson in 'Deadpool' development
Ryan Reynolds just shared that he's coming back as Wade Wilson for another Deadpool film, with Marvel Studios starting early development.
Speaking at Fanatics Fest 2026, he said, "There's eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It's going to be great."
The project doesn't have a writer or director yet, so it's still early days.
Reynolds teases deep comic cuts
Reynolds mentioned he wants to dive into some "really deep cuts" from the comics this time, though plot and cast details are still under wraps.
This news follows the huge success of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), which made $1.338 billion worldwide and became the top-grossing R-rated movie ever.
Up next for Marvel fans: < em>Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 30 in India, and Avengers: Doomsday arrives December 18.