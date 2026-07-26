Reynolds wears Deadpool suit as 'Avengers: Doomsday' includes X-Men characters

Onstage, Reynolds joked about when Avengers: Doomsday would start filming, earning a playful "It's in the can, bro," from Downey Jr.

While it's still unclear if Deadpool will appear in the movie, Reynolds has hinted at new storylines for his character and shouted out comic creators Fabian Nicieza and Gerry Duggan as inspirations.

With Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters December 18, 2026, fans are hoping this means even more Deadpool in the MCU soon.