Reynolds wears Deadpool suit as 'Avengers: Doomsday' includes X-Men characters
Ryan Reynolds showed up at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday rocking his Deadpool suit, joining Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd during Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday panel.
The big buzz? This upcoming film is set to bring X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans were loving every minute.
Reynolds teases new Deadpool storylines
Onstage, Reynolds joked about when Avengers: Doomsday would start filming, earning a playful "It's in the can, bro," from Downey Jr.
While it's still unclear if Deadpool will appear in the movie, Reynolds has hinted at new storylines for his character and shouted out comic creators Fabian Nicieza and Gerry Duggan as inspirations.
With Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters December 18, 2026, fans are hoping this means even more Deadpool in the MCU soon.