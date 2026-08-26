Rhys says boating hobby eased 'Widow's Bay' soundstage boat scenes

Rhys plays Mayor Tom Loftis, a character who's hilariously bad on boats, which he found fun since he's the opposite in real life.

Now based in New York City, Rhys is also working to make local waterways more accessible by supporting free kayaking and Brooklyn Boat Works.

Matthew Rhys said, "When I first moved to New York, [I realized] the greatest city on earth, its greatest asset is the water."

Widow's Bay is streaming now on Apple TV.