Richa Chadha has 'lively discussion' about cinema with Macron

Bollywood producer and actor Richa Chadha met Emmanuel Macron , the French President, on Tuesday, during his three-day official visit to India. The meeting was part of a series of conversations between leaders and members of India's creative and film fraternity. Speaking about the interaction, Chadha said she was "thrilled" to meet Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Discussion details 'Personally am very grateful for the French CNC's contribution' Hindustan Times quoted Chadha saying, "Together, we had a lively discussion on what could be done to make independent cinema more feasible in both our nations." "I personally am very grateful for the French CNC's contribution in my career, both as an actor and a producer." "Because Masaan and Girls Will Be Girls were both official Indo-French Co Productions."

Film contributions 'France has been a leading contributor...' Chadha further added, "Payal Kapadia's film (All We Imagine As Light), which won an honor at Cannes, is also an Indo-French co-production." "So truly, France has been a leading contributor to enhancing the quality of cinema." "I am moved by how carefully he listened to us...offered solutions to make synergies between both nations better as far as cinema distribution is concerned." Macron's official Instagram account posted a photo with the Indian film fraternity, with the caption, "Culture brings us together."

Advertisement