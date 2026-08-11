Richa Joanita Das represented India at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
Richa Joanita Das, a Bharatanatyam dancer from Bengaluru, represented India at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Out of around 123 Indian dancers performing everything from classical to contemporary styles, she was one of only two Bharatanatyam artists chosen from her city.
Das is also a Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy Scholarship winner.
Das urges dancers to seize opportunities
Calling the experience "surreal," Das encouraged young dancers to grab every chance for growth: "Never say no to an opportunity before you think what you can take away from the particular show."
She spoke about staying true to Bharatanatyam's roots while collaborating with dancers from other traditions, saying its real beauty is how it adapts and tells stories without losing its unique style.