Richards daughter Farrah expecting 1st child due late November 2026
Entertainment
Big news for the Richards family: Farrah, Kyle Richards's eldest daughter, is expecting her first baby!
Farrah announced it on Instagram with a sweet bump photo and sonogram, calling it "My most exciting launch yet."
The little one is due in late November 2026.
Richards and Umansky praise Farrah's pregnancy
Kyle was thrilled, commenting, "I can't wait for this new chapter!! I love you so much Fairy!"
Mauricio Umansky chimed in with, "this baby is going to be so loved "
Farrah's sisters Alexia, Portia, and Sophia also sent their congrats.
Fun fact: Farrah works in real estate and starred on Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills. She credits her early days tagging along with Kyle and Mauricio for sparking her career.