Richards daughter Farrah expecting 1st child due late November 2026

Richards and Umansky praise Farrah's pregnancy

Kyle was thrilled, commenting, "I can't wait for this new chapter!! I love you so much Fairy!"

Mauricio Umansky chimed in with, "this baby is going to be so loved "

Farrah's sisters Alexia, Portia, and Sophia also sent their congrats.

Fun fact: Farrah works in real estate and starred on Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills. She credits her early days tagging along with Kyle and Mauricio for sparking her career.