Richards wins permission to seal documents in Los Angeles divorce

OnlyFans rights dispute between Richards Phypers

Richards already has a five-year restraining order against Phypers after his arrest last year for allegedly assaulting her.

She's been ordered to pay him $5,000 a month plus $30,000 in legal fees — even though she says she's struggling financially and has "nothing."

Meanwhile, Phypers says he's broke with just $200 to his name but claims Richards makes over $250,000 each month from things like OnlyFans.

He also says he took the photos, and the pair still must decide who has rights to the OnlyFans content.