Richards wins permission to seal documents in Los Angeles divorce
Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are in the middle of a messy divorce, with both sides making serious claims and fighting over money.
At a Los Angeles court hearing on April 27, Richards asked for and got permission to seal sensitive documents so private details stay out of the public eye.
OnlyFans rights dispute between Richards Phypers
Richards already has a five-year restraining order against Phypers after his arrest last year for allegedly assaulting her.
She's been ordered to pay him $5,000 a month plus $30,000 in legal fees — even though she says she's struggling financially and has "nothing."
Meanwhile, Phypers says he's broke with just $200 to his name but claims Richards makes over $250,000 each month from things like OnlyFans.
He also says he took the photos, and the pair still must decide who has rights to the OnlyFans content.