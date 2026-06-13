'Riha' wins Best Short Film Hindi at Zee Awards 2026
Entertainment
Riha, a Hindi short film inspired by activist Zakia Soman, just took home Best Short Film - Hindi at the Zee Short Film Awards 2026 in Mumbai.
Directed by Arastu Zakia, this self-taught filmmaker's work stood out among nearly 7,000 Hindi entries (out of over 12,000 total) and earned big praise from Anurag Kashyap.
'Riha' depicts abuse, nods to Soman
The film follows a woman trapped in an abusive marriage who finds hope after meeting a triple talaq survivor.
It's a heartfelt nod to Soman and her organization fighting for women's rights.
Jury member Anurag Kashyap called Riha "literally a perfect 10," and its message of resilience.