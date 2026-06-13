'Riha' wins Best Short Film Hindi at Zee Awards 2026 Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Riha, a Hindi short film inspired by activist Zakia Soman, just took home Best Short Film - Hindi at the Zee Short Film Awards 2026 in Mumbai.

Directed by Arastu Zakia, this self-taught filmmaker's work stood out among nearly 7,000 Hindi entries (out of over 12,000 total) and earned big praise from Anurag Kashyap.