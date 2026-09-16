Rikhi says Badshah 'played' her on 'Bigg Boss 20'
On Bigg Boss 20, actor Isha Rikhi spoke honestly about her rocky marriage with rapper Badshah, answering "All of them."
She shared that Badshah seemed to want a relationship without any real responsibility and later realized she had been "played the whole time."
"If someone will come tell me that Kanika is so and so, I won't believe them unless I see it for myself," she said.
Rikhi and Badshah confirmed March marriage
Isha and Badshah reportedly married in March but kept things private until photos surfaced online.
Even after confirming their marriage on social media in an AMA session, they stayed low-key until announcing their split, saying it was out of mutual respect despite rumors about their relationship.
Isha also mentioned she only trusts information from her official accounts and prefers facts over speculation, especially after cryptic social media posts in July.