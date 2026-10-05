'Rise and Fall 2' Raghwani alleges Dubey got her replaced
Entertainment
On the reality show Rise and Fall 2, Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani opened up about feeling sidelined in the industry.
She claimed that Aamrapali Dubey used her influence to get Kajal replaced in movies and songs, sharing these experiences during a candid chat with Sara Gurpal.
Raghwani says Dubey received special treatment
Kajal said Dubey's close ties with a popular actor led to her getting special treatment, which meant roles and hit tracks slipped out of Kajal's hands.
Even though she's faced criticism for speaking up, Kajal stood by her story and hinted that Dubey had support from a powerful industry figure.
If you're curious to see more drama from Bhojpuri cinema, Rise and Fall 2 is streaming now on Prime Video.