'Rise and Fall 2' Raghwani alleges Dubey got her replaced

Kajal said Dubey's close ties with a popular actor led to her getting special treatment, which meant roles and hit tracks slipped out of Kajal's hands.

Even though she's faced criticism for speaking up, Kajal stood by her story and hinted that Dubey had support from a powerful industry figure.

If you're curious to see more drama from Bhojpuri cinema, Rise and Fall 2 is streaming now on Prime Video.