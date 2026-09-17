'Rise and Fall' returns with Bhasker Patel Chahar Choudhary Poonawalla

Rise and Fall is back for Season two with a fresh celebrity lineup: actors Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla are all set to compete.

The show's unique twist? Contestants swap between being "rulers" and "workers," making things unpredictable.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag will host, and you can catch it on MX Player starting September 26.