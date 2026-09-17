'Rise and Fall' returns with Bhasker Patel Chahar Choudhary Poonawalla
Entertainment
Rise and Fall is back for Season two with a fresh celebrity lineup: actors Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla are all set to compete.
The show's unique twist? Contestants swap between being "rulers" and "workers," making things unpredictable.
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag will host, and you can catch it on MX Player starting September 26.
Promo shows contestants' varied reactions
The promo shows everyone gearing up for the challenge: Priyanka is pumped about trying something new; Swara says she'll wear her opinions on her sleeve and is excited to see how it all unfolds; Karan's focusing on smart moves and adaptability; while Shehzad feels his own ups and downs in life fit right into the show's theme.