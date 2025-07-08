Rishab Shetty secures profit-sharing deal for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

Rishab Shetty, the creative force behind Kantara, is about to make over ₹100 crore for the much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1—thanks to a ₹50 crore upfront fee and a share of the profits.

That's a huge leap from his ₹4 crore earnings on the first film, which became a blockbuster and even won him a National Award.