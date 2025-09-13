Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara A Legend' secures ₹125cr OTT deal
Rishab Shetty's next film, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, has already made headlines by landing a ₹125 crore streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video—even before its October 2 theatrical release.
The movie's already covered its production costs and is aiming to become the second-highest-grossing film of the industry, only standing behind the Indian blockbuster, KGF 2, all with minimal promo so far.
Everything to know about the film
The film boasts a star lineup including Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Shetty himself. It's a huge project—20 VFX studios from around the world are involved.
The story dives into Kaadubettu Shiva's journey during the Kadamba dynasty and even features a song by Diljit Dosanjh.
Distribution is being handled by multiple companies for different regions worldwide. And if you're curious for more, the trailer drops September 20!